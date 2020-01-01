﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Tube and Pipe

Welded pipe prices in Turkey drop by $20/mt

Turkey-based welded pipe producers have been forced to decrease their prices by $20/mt over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.