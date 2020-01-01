﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Tube and Pipe

US energy pipe prices stable, but varied

As with last week, spot market prices for US domestic J55 ERW OCTG casing and API X-52 line pipe are still varying widely from seller to seller.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.