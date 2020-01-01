﻿
English
Tube and Pipe

Turkish welded pipe prices increase on back of higher demand

With support from sufficient demand and higher hot rolled coil (HRC) offers, welded pipe prices in Turkey have increased by $10/mt over the past week.

