﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

US scrap price prediction slingshots back, bigger uptrend now expected

In our last report a week ago, scrap market sources throughout the US revised their prediction for June settled prices down by $20/gt, noting that

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.