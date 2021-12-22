﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

US scrap price expectations hold steady week-over-week

Sources close to SteelOrbis have said that they still expect that January scrap prices will face downward pressure, adding that

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.