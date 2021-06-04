﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

US Ohio Valley scrap prices settle up $50-$60/gt as expected

As predicted in our report of yesterday, Ohio Valley scrap prices have settled up between $50-$60/gt, depending on the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.