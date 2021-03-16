﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish ship scrap prices settle at $410-425/mt

Today, March 16, Turkish ship scrap purchase prices have settled in the range of $410-425/mt. 

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.