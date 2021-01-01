﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills hike domestic scrap procurement prices to sustain healthy flow

Today, November 12, some Turkish producers have announced increases in their domestic scrap purchase prices by TRY 100-540/mt or ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.