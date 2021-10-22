﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap prices increase amid strong competition

Steel producers in Turkey’s Izmir region have increased their ship scrap procurement prices again today, October 22.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.