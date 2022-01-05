﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import scrap market in equilibrium, mills start inquiries

In the first week of the New Year, a silent equilibrium has been observed in Turkey’s import scrap market. Turkish mills have ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.