﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-US cargo at $443/mt CFR

As Turkey starts buying deep sea cargoes for November shipment, prices are signaling a rise.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.