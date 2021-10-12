﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-Sweden scrap cargo at $470/mt CFR

The rapid increase of deep sea scrap prices for Turkey has continued with an ex-Baltic cargo disclosed to the market today, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.