﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-Finland scrap cargo at $500/mt CFR

An ex-Finland scrap transaction disclosed to the market late yesterday, July 6, indicates an increase in deep sea prices for Turkey.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.