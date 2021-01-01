﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-Finland HMS I/II 80:20 scrap at $500/mt CFR

As Turkey continues to book deep sea scrap cargoes, prices are maintaining their levels in the range of $491-500/mt CFR for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.