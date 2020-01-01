﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel raises scrap purchase prices by a further $10-14/mt

Tokyo Steel, the main EAF-based producer in Japan, has announced another local scrap purchase price increase, the fourth in a row in December.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.