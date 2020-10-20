﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel makes first scrap price change in Oct, hikes prices for two plants

Tokyo Steel announced its new scrap purchase prices for two assets.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
20 Oct 20 Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 20, 2020
20 Oct 20 Tokyo Steel makes first scrap price change in Oct, hikes prices for two plants
20 Oct 20 Chinese manganese ore prices decrease slightly
20 Oct 20 Import scrap prices in Pakistan adjusted in line with expectations
20 Oct 20 Shagang Group cuts scrap purchase prices

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0.59
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0.79
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.86
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0
HRC FOB China, $/mt -0.48
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets FOB China 2.81
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -5.03
Rebar FOB Turkey 1.13
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0.8
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -0.11
Turkish Scrap Index -0.01
Black Sea HRC Export Index -1.68
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index 0.77
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.