﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel lowers scrap purchase price at Tahara plant

Tokyo Steel, the main EAF-based steel producer in Japan, has continued to revise scrap purchase prices for its plants.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.