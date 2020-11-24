﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel hikes scrap prices for two assets, ex-Japan prices still rallying

Tokyo Steel has announced a further increase in its local scrap purchase prices by JPY 500-1,000/mt ($4.8-9.6/mt) for two of its assets.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.