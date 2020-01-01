﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel hikes scrap prices at Utsunomiya, ex-Japan offers rising

Strong demand for scrap has persisted in the Japanese market, resulting in another increase of purchase prices by Tokyo Steel.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.