﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel hikes scrap price at Utsunomiya by $19/mt, smaller rises at other assets

The main Japanese EAF-based steel producer, Tokyo Steel, has announced a further increase in local scrap prices for four out of five of its assets.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.