﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel cuts scrap purchase prices for Utsunomiya plant

Even though signs of an uptrend have started to be visible in ex-Japan scrap export prices, local prices are still at a premium to prices overseas.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.