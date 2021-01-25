﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel cuts scrap purchase price for Utsunomiya by $39/mt

Sentiment in the local Japanese scrap market has worsened.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.