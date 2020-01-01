﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel cuts scrap prices at Utsunomiya by another $29/mt today

The main Japanese EAF-based steel producer, Tokyo Steel, has continued to decrease its scrap purchase prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.