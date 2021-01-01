﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Three more deep sea deals in Turkey closed within expected levels

After a break, US scrap suppliers have returned to Turkey and concluded a sale within the estimated price range, while a ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.