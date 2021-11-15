﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices move down with Japanese scrap showing a deep fall

Since SteelOrbis’ report published on November 5, import scrap prices in Taiwan have followed a downtrend.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.