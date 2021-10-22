﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan tries to fill gaps with Australian scrap, Japanese offers still very high

During the past week, Taiwanese buyers have bought some Australian scrap in addition to their ex-US bookings, given the high ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.