﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

South Korean bids for Japanese scrap down $24/mt

One of the main steelmakers in South Korea, Hyundai Steel, has decided to cut its bid prices for Japanese scrap on January 20.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.