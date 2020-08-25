﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 35

Product name Spec. City Price (RMB/mt) Price ($/mt) ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
25 Aug 20 Prices inch up in new ex-US scrap deal in Turkey
25 Aug 20 Tokyo Steel raises domestic scrap prices by $4.7/mt
25 Aug 20 Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 25, 2020
25 Aug 20 New deep sea scrap deals in Turkish market
25 Aug 20 Japan’s Kansai scrap export tender repeats success of Kanto auction

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -4.3
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0.44
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -0.56
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.49
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets FOB China 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 4.11
Rebar FOB Turkey -0.56
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index -1.68
Turkish Scrap Index -0.25
Black Sea HRC Export Index 2.79
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.