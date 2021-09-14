﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Sharp decrease in ex-US scrap deal price in Turkey

As the second ex-US deal has surfaced in Turkey's import scrap market today, the benchmark scrap price has decreased sharply.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.