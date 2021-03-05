﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap purchase prices increased in Russia by exporters and most mills

Exporters from Russia’s Baltic region and most key steel producers in Russia have increased their scrap purchase prices over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.