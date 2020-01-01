﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices rebound in Taiwan, suppliers expect further rise

Prices for import scrap have rebounded in Taiwan this week, while offers have been very limited in the second half of the week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.