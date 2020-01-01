﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices point upwards in Italian market

Domestic scrap prices are trending up in Italy according to most sources, on the back of good demand and scarce supply.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.