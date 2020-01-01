﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices in China ready to rise as demand about to go up

Billet prices have indicated big declines, exerting a negative impact on finished steel prices and scrap prices in China early this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.