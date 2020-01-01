﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices for Bangladesh exceed $500/mt CFR though demand not high

Prices for import scrap in Bangladesh have continued to go up over the past week, while they have not yet reached a peak.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.