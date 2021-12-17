﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea still focuses on ex-Japan scrap with H2 at bottom for now, high grades prices drop

South Korean mills have continued to purchase Japanese scrap, managing to get lower prices particularly for higher grade ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.