﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea has to hike bids for ex-Japan H2 to get volumes, higher grades less volatile

South Korean mills have continued to raise their import scrap prices with deals concluded from Japan.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.