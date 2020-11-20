﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Russian exporters’ scrap purchase prices trend up

The increasing deep sea prices fixed in deals to Turkey resulted in bullish sentiment among Baltic region-based exporters.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.