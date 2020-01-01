﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Rising futures stimulate recovery of iron ore prices after recent drop

Today, Thursday, February 4, iron ore prices have moved up compared to yesterday, while they have even indicated slight rises compared to January 28.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.