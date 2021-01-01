﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Price of Brazilian high-grade iron ore declines again

The price of the Brazilian high-grade ore, 65 percent iron contents, declined to $111/mt from $114/mt on Nov. 2, CFR China ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.