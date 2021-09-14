﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Premium for Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases again

While the price of the ex-Brazil 65 percent iron ore remains in downtrend, along with other grades quoted in the Chinese spot ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.