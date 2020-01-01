﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistani CRC and HDG producers raise prices on higher input costs

Pakistani producers of CR and HDG coils have increased their prices further with the support of rising feedstock offers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.