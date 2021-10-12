﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Over $60/mt hike in Kanto tender signals ex-Japan scrap will keep raising

Prices for Japanese scrap in the Kanto Tetsugen monthly export tender have increased by a strong $61.5/mt in October

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.