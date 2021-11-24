﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

New deep sea deals signal diverse trends in Turkey

Prime grade scrap prices in a new ex-Belgium scrap booking in Turkey indicate a slight increase today, November 24.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.