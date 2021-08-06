﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Muted activity in Bangladesh’s import scrap market, offers remain high

With the extended lockdown restrictions until August 10, import scrap trading in Bangladesh has remained muted.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.