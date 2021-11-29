﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap market moves down on dollar basis under exchange rate pressure

Diverse trends have been observed in the local Turkish scrap market since SteelOrbis’ report published on Friday, November 26. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.