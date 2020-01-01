﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices up over RMB 100/mt, import prices also rise

Billet prices have indicated big rises in the local market in China, while the long steel market has been rising aggressively.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.