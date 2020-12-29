﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Lessened Chinese steel demand impacts Brazil's export iron ore prices

According to sources, the reduction of iron ore prices in the Chinese spot market is a result of two key factors:  the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.