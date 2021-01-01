﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Kanto scrap tender closed with strong hike, bolstering prospects for next ex-Japan sales

Prices for Japanese scrap in the latest Kanto export tender have increased visibly, in accordance with expectations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.