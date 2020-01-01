﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese scrap exporters target price hike, bids from Vietnam start to rise

Japanese scrap exporters have been trying to limit offers this week and increase their prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.