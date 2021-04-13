﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese scrap exporters insist on higher prices, waiting for demand improvement

Japanese exporters have been insisting on higher prices for scrap early this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.